Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,082,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.07 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

