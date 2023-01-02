Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $62.45 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,101,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,451,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.22% of Nasdaq as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,880,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

