Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Envista were worth $64,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Envista by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.