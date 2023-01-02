Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 3.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,466.18 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,468.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,280.66.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $65,751,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

