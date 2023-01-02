Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,300 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 4.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $469.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.51. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

None

