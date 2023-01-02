Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

