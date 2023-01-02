Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

