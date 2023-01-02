Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 15,710 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

