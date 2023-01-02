Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $65,751,458 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,466.18 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,468.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,280.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

