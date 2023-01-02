Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 150 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $116.39 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

