Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

HON stock opened at $214.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

