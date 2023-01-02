BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

