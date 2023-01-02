Brio Consultants LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 784,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.24 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $308.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

