Brio Consultants LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.98 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

