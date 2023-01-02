Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 32,311 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 353.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 248.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.