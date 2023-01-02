Brokerages Set James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Price Target at $29.80

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $997.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

