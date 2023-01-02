Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target at $10.57

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.
Several equities analysts have commented on PASG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Passage Bio to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Passage Bio Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Passage Bio Company Profile
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
