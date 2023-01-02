Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target at $10.57

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on PASG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Passage Bio to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $75.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

