Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) PT at $24.50

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Price Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $22.60 on Friday. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wabash National by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.