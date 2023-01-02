BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 3.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 866.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 228,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.20. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.