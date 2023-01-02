Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

KDNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,687 shares of company stock worth $1,484,469. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDNY opened at $26.20 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 207.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

