Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 58,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $331.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average is $295.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.