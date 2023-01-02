Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $23.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $331.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.06 and a 200-day moving average of $295.71.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.