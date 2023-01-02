Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $420.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

