Clarius Group LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.