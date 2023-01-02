Clarius Group LLC Purchases 329 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $135.60 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

