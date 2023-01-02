Clarius Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $388,116 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $186.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average is $198.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $284.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

