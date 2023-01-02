Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $82.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

