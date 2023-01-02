Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 106 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

NOC stock opened at $545.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $529.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

