Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

