Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 753 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $61.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.