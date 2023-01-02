Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,196,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.39 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

