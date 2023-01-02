Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 60,025 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $18.41 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

