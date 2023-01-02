Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 10.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $202.20 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.