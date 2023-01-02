Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.