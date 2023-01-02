Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Cowen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cowen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $48,692,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cowen by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 172,720 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $34,776,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,487,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Price Performance

NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.62 on Friday. Cowen has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $340.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Analysts forecast that Cowen will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.