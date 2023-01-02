CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

CVS stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

