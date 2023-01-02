Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives $60.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOYGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danone from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of DANOY opened at $10.52 on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

