Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Decreased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,998,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,850 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up about 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $132,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $44,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAR opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

