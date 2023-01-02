Diversified LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Diversified LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

BME opened at $43.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.