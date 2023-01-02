Diversified LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diversified LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.78.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

