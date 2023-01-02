Diversified LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Diversified LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.8% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,089,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $463.00.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.