Diversified LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Diversified LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07.

