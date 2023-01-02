Diversified LLC Has $345,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.18 and its 200-day moving average is $320.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

