Diversified LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,018 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

