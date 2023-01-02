Diversified LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Diversified LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,088,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS USMV opened at $72.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.