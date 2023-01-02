Diversified LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Diversified LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $666,000.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30.

