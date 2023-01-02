Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 2.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,846,823 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $160.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

