Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.73.

Shares of DG stock opened at $246.25 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

