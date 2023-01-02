Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $239.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

