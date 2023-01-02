Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 3.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LLY opened at $365.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.62. The company has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

